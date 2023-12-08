PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed U.S. Highway 26, through the Coast Range, Friday morning.

Authorities say that as of 9:15 a.m., both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were closed at milepost 29, about halfway between the junctions OR 47 and OR 103. That’s roughly 45 miles west of Portland.

Motorists were encouraged to use another route or delay their trip if possible. Barring that, ODOT says travelers should expect delays and slow down in case of black ice on this stretch of U.S. 26 and other roads at high coastal elevations.

As of 11 a.m., U.S. 26 reopened eastbound lanes, but one westbound lane remains closed. Authorities now encourage drivers to slow down and watch out for backed-up traffic until the highway is completely reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.