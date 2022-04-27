PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed and four others, including a Washington County deputy, were critically injured in a crash on Tualatin Valley Highway in Beaverton early Wednesday morning, officials said.

At 12:37 a.m. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted crews were on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash at SW Murray Boulevard. Officials said the crash involved a Nissan Altima and a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

According to Beaverton police, the Nissan was headed southbound on Murray when it ran a red light and struck a deputy’s patrol car.

Two of the five people in the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver and other two passengers were reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the WCSO deputy is also in the hospital with critical injuries.

Tualatin Valley Highway is closed in all directions at SW Murray Boulevard. Westbound traffic is being detoured onto Millikan Way back to Oregon Highway 8.

During the investigation officials said drivers should seek alternate routes.

Anyone with information on the deadly crash is asked to call 503-629-0111.