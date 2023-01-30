Westbound traffic stalls after 4-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 (Courtesy: TripCheck).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A multi-vehicle crash which injured at least one person has stalled westbound traffic on Highway 26 Monday morning, Beaverton police tweeted.

According to reports, one westbound lane of the highway is closed at Murray Boulevard as of 9 a.m.

Police said four vehicles were involved in the crash. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, crews treated one person at the scene before they were taken to a hospital.

Photos of the scene show one wrecked vehicle and debris scattered across the roadway.

Front-end damage of wrecked car involved in 4-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 (Courtesy: TVF&R).

Car wrecked in 4-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 (Courtesy: TVF&R).

Crews working to remove someone inside a vehicle involved in the Hwy 26 crash on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 (Courtesy: TVF&R).

It’s unclear when the highway will reopen. Drivers are urged to use other routes.

This is a developing story.