A semitruck and two cars crashed and significant damage on the highway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A multi-car crash on southbound Interstate 5 halted traffic in the area Friday afternoon and left at least one car totaled, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

A semi-truck and two cars crashed near North Rosa Parks Way around 2:30 p.m. Despite significant damage, officials say no one required an ambulance.

Portland police have yet to report on the cause of the crash.

PF&R says traffic will be backed up on I-5 for some time as crews work to remove the vehicles from the road. Avoid the area if possible.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.