Multi-vehicle crash involving log truck closes Highway 126

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving a log truck has closed Highway 126 near Noti on Monday morning.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, Highway 126 was blocked at Poodle Creek Road following a collision between multiple vehicles and a log truck around 8 a.m. Further details about the crash are unavailable at this time.

ODOT expects this closure to be a lengthy one while authorities investigate and remove logs from the road. Traffic is currently being diverted at Mapleton and Poodle Creek Road using Highway 36.

Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays.