Northbound I-5 near Woodburn was closed due to a crash, September 25, 2021 (ODOT TripCheck)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northbound I-5 about 5 miles north of Woodburn is closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Details on the crash are not confirmed. But ODOT officials said a detour is being set up for northbound traffic because it will be “an extended closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction.”

The crash is near Milepost 277.

