This crash on Roy Rogers Road at Elsner Road injured multiple people, December 30, 2021 (TVFR)

One person was pulled from the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Life Flight was called to a multi-vehicle crash in Sherwood Thursday evening in a crash that brought 3 different law enforcement agencies to the scene.

The crash on Roy Rogers Road at Elsner Road injured multiple people, TVFR tweeted. One person was pulled from the crash.

That section of Roy Rogers Road is closed in both directions at this time.

No further information is available at the moment. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.