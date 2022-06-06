It is not yet clear if anyone was injured in the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you were dreaming of beating rush-hour traffic this afternoon, we have some bad news.

Tigard Police say a rear-end crash involving at least five vehicles occurred on Highway 217 near Greenburg Road Monday afternoon. The collision is causing a major traffic backup.

The Greenburg exit on Highway 217 is currently closed, according to Tigard PD.

Officers are on the scene along with several tow trucks. It’s not yet clear if anyone was injured.

Visit tripcheck.com for the latest traffic conditions.

This is a developing story.