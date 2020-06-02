Multiple crashes on I-84 cause serious injuries, traffic delays

Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple crashes along Interstate-84 Monday afternoon have sent people to the hospital with serious injuries and have caused traffic back up that is expected to last into the evening.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported via Twitter that a crash involving four cars closed the westbound lane of the highway shortly before 5 p.m. In that crash, one driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It was unclear how many people were involved in the crash.

Westbound traffic was being diverted onto NE 207th using the off ramp, said the sheriff’s office.

Within minutes of reporting the first crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported a second crash, also in the westbound lane of Interstate-84. While it’s unclear how many cars were involved in that crash, photos indicated a semi and at least two cars sustained damage.

The sheriff’s office reported that one person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries from the second crash, located near NE 238th.

Both crashes were caused when cars suddenly stopped on the highway, said the sheriff’s office via Twitter.

New crash reported I-84 WB just west of NE 238th. 1 driver transported to hospital with serious injuries. I-84 WB now closed at 238. Traffic being diverted off at 238. Crews are working to open a lane. Both crashes occurred when cars suddenly stopped. Please use heads up driving! pic.twitter.com/Wl6o5O7Wlx — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) June 2, 2020

This is a developing story.