Multiple crashes on I-84 cause serious injuries, traffic delays

Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries

Photos from two separate crashes on Interstate-84 Monday afternoon. June 1, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple crashes along Interstate-84 Monday afternoon have sent people to the hospital with serious injuries and have caused traffic back up that is expected to last into the evening.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported via Twitter that a crash involving four cars closed the westbound lane of the highway shortly before 5 p.m. In that crash, one driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It was unclear how many people were involved in the crash.

Westbound traffic was being diverted onto NE 207th using the off ramp, said the sheriff’s office.

Within minutes of reporting the first crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported a second crash, also in the westbound lane of Interstate-84. While it’s unclear how many cars were involved in that crash, photos indicated a semi and at least two cars sustained damage.

The sheriff’s office reported that one person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries from the second crash, located near NE 238th.

Both crashes were caused when cars suddenly stopped on the highway, said the sheriff’s office via Twitter.

This is a developing story.

