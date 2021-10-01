Multiple people hurt in Aloha crash

Crashes

by: Cambrie Caldwell

Posted: / Updated:

First responders treat multiple patients at a crash scene on Kinnaman Road in Aloha, Oct. 1, 2021. (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were hurt in a crash Friday evening in Aloha, firefighters said.

Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue rushed to the crash scene on Kinnaman Road, east of 180th Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash and multiple people were injured. Details about the extent of their injuries have not been released.

A stretch of Kinnaman Road was closed.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time. An investigation will be carried out by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories