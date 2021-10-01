Multiple people hurt in Aloha crash

First responders treat multiple patients at a crash scene on Kinnaman Road in Aloha, Oct. 1, 2021. (TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were hurt in a crash Friday evening in Aloha, firefighters said.

Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue rushed to the crash scene on Kinnaman Road, east of 180th Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash and multiple people were injured. Details about the extent of their injuries have not been released.

A stretch of Kinnaman Road was closed.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time. An investigation will be carried out by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.