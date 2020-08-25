Mustang hits guardrail in NE Portland, female passenger dies

Thomas King, 28, faces manslaughter charge

Thomas King faces a manslaughter charge after this Mustang crashed into a guardrail on NE Marine Drive and killed a female passenger, August 25, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old man faces a manslaughter charge after a single-car crash along NE Marine Drive late Monday night killed a passenger.

Thomas King was arrested after the Mustang he was believed to be driving crashed into a guardrail at the intersection of NE Marine Drive and Blue Lake Road, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The name of the female who died has not yet been released.

The crash closed roads in that area for more than 5 hours, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as this story develops.

