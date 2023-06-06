Crash happened at the intersection of N. Fremont and Williams

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-car collision left one driver dead and the other seriously hurt early Tuesday evening in North Portland.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of N. Fremont and Williams, Portland police said. One driver was dead when officers arrived. The other was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Officials said they expect that driver to recover.

The vehicles collided nearly head-on and it appeared one of the vehicles hit a light pole. Crews were still at the scene around 11 p.m., as were family members of one of the drivers.

North Williams Avenue between N Beech Street and N Cook Street was closed for several hours as investigators processed the scene and collected evidence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-149227.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene.