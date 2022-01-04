Navy vet identified as man killed by wrong-way driver on I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The person killed after being hit head-on by a driver traveling the wrong direction on Interstate 5 Sunday has been identified, according to police.

Officials say the man killed was Salvador Manuel Rodriguez-Lopez, a disabled Navy Veteran who had just celebrated his 34th birthday.

Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Portland police said they responded to a report of a car traveling south in the northbound lanes on I-5. When they arrived, Rodriguez-Lopez was already dead.

The wrong-way driver, Amr Elzagh, was taken to a local hospital.

The 40-year-old was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, Reckless Driving, Assault in the Second Degree, Criminally Negligent Homicide, Manslaughter in the First Degree and Manslaughter in the Second Degree.