Pedestrian hit multiple times, killed in middle of NB I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian led to a messy morning commute for those traveling north on Interstate 205 Monday morning.
The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on I-205 just before the Sunnyside Road exit. After investigating, authorities believe the pedestrian, who was wearing all black and walking in one of the lanes, was hit by at least 3 vehicles.
The pedestrian, identified as 29-year-old Jason Molash of Estacada, died at the scene. The drivers stayed and cooperated with investigators, authorities said.
All northbound lanes were closed for hours as a result of the crash, but have since reopened.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.