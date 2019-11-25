Pedestrian hit multiple times, killed in middle of NB I-205

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. just before the Sunnyside Road exit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian led to a messy morning commute for those traveling north on Interstate 205 Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on I-205 just before the Sunnyside Road exit. After investigating, authorities believe the pedestrian, who was wearing all black and walking in one of the lanes, was hit by at least 3 vehicles.

The pedestrian, identified as 29-year-old Jason Molash of Estacada, died at the scene. The drivers stayed and cooperated with investigators, authorities said.

All northbound lanes were closed for hours as a result of the crash, but have since reopened.