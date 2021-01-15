NB I-205 closed at I-84 due to crash, 1 found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northbound Interstate 205 is blocked due to a death investigation in Portland early Friday morning.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the exit ramp and all northbound lanes of I-205 are closed at east Interstate 84 due to a collision involving several vehicles. According to the Portland Police Bureau, there was one deceased person found on the roadway — but there is no other confirmed information regarding any injuries related to the crash at this time.
The closure quickly led to backups. All traffic is now being diverted onto westbound I-84. The closure is expected to last for several hours, avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.