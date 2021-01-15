NB I-205 closed at I-84 due to crash, 1 found dead

Police said one person was found deceased on the roadway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northbound Interstate 205 is blocked due to a death investigation in Portland early Friday morning.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the exit ramp and all northbound lanes of I-205 are closed at east Interstate 84 due to a collision involving several vehicles. According to the Portland Police Bureau, there was one deceased person found on the roadway — but there is no other confirmed information regarding any injuries related to the crash at this time.

UPDATE: I-205 NB now shut down before the I-84 EB exit ramp. I-84 WB ramp and Glisan exit still open. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/J02qrhgWpj — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) January 15, 2021

The closure quickly led to backups. All traffic is now being diverted onto westbound I-84. The closure is expected to last for several hours, avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.