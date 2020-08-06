NB I-5 lanes closed near Jefferson after semi-truck crash

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several lanes of Interstate 5 were closed to traffic Thursday morning following a crash between two semi-trucks occurred Wednesday evening.

The crash involved two semi-trucks with multiple trailers near Jefferson, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT said their crews had to upright the trucks and trailers along with cleaning up hazardous materials that spilled.

By 6:30 a.m. Thursday, one northbound I-5 lane had reopened near milepost 242. All northbound lanes had previously been closed. Expect delays.

