PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died in a 2-vehicle crash in Northeast Portland around 6 p.m. Saturday, police told KOIN 6 News.

The 2 people who died were in one of the vehicles. The crash near NE 33rd and Lombard closed the roads in that area during the investigation.

Authorities said one driver was detained. No other information is available at this time.

