Neighbors detain driver after crash in rural Clackamas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said several citizens stepped in to detain a person who attempted to flee the scene of a car crash Saturday evening.

Several people called 911 after a car had crashed on SE Jennings Avenue near SE Oatfield Road in an unincorporated part of the county around 7 p.m. on Saturday. During the crash, the car rolled and eventually hit a house.

Deputies arrived at the scene of the crash to find a group of people watching, and several others preventing the driver from leaving. Authorities identified the suspect as 37-year-old Richard Ellis Jr, and said he was agitated at the time and complained people were trying to fight him.

The crash investigation indicated that Ellis had been driving east on SE Jennings in a truck when he drove off the road, went through a front yard, hit the front porch of a home and then rolled the truck.

Paramedics were called to the scene, however, authorities said Ellis refused to be checked and instead wanted to go to the hospital. While at the hospital, deputies were granted a search warrant for a blood sample so that they could test his blood alcohol content.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Ellis was later arrested and charged with DUII, criminal mischief, and hit and run.