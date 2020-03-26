2 people rushed to hospitals after Newberg crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — LifeFlight was called to a Wednesday night crash that left two people seriously injured in Newberg, officials said.
Two vehicles crashed at N. Everest Road and E. 1st Street around 8 p.m., according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. First responders said multiple people were trapped inside one of the vehicles.
One person was rushed to a hospital by ambulance while the other was transported by air.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
