PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Newberg man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Yamhill County on Monday, according to Oregon State Police.

Officials say that around 4:25 p.m., officers responded to the crash near milepost 52 on Highway 18. Eric Hall, 52, was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango westbound on the highway when police say he crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason.

OSP says Durango hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by 34-year-old David Jacuinde, head-on. That caused Hall to suffer fatal injuries while Jacuinde was uninjured in the crash.

Officials say the roadway was closed for four hours while the crash was investigated. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.