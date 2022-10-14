Crews attempt to remove the SUV from the drainage slough (Longview Public Safety)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities announced Friday that the newborn involved in a deadly rollover crash last month has died. The newborn succumbed to her injuries at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital on Thursday, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened on State Route 432 in Longview just before 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Longview police, Cowlitz County Sheriff deputies, and Longview Fire units all responded to the scene where officials said they found an SUV submerged in a drainage slough.

Officials said several bystanders tried to rescue the people trapped inside and successfully removed the newborn and 5-year-old girl.

Another passenger, a 19-year-old boy, also managed to get out of the vehicle.

The teenager and 5-year-old were both rushed to St. Johns Medical Center with injuries, while the newborn was taken to OHSU as a precautionary measure, authorities said.

Police said the driver, 26-year-old Celeste Williams, died despite efforts to rescue her from the SUV.

WSP said neither Williams nor the 19-year-old were wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. The cause remains under investigation.