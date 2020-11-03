No charges after pedestrian struck, killed by car in Gresham

Crime scene after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in SE Gresham on Oct. 25, 2020. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Gresham over one week ago.

Multnomah County deputies responded to the crash scene on the 7900 block of Southeast 282nd Avenue just after midnight on October 25. Once they arrived, deputies determined the man who was hit, identified as 27-year-old Christopher Smith, was dead.

The driver, 20-year-old Rolando Mariano-Gonzalez, cooperated with the investigation and investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

Authorities learned Smith had been drinking at a nearby restaurant earlier in the night. Before he was struck by the car, witnesses say he was wearing dark clothes, walking in and out of the road and attempting to flag down passing cars.

At this time, there are no criminal charges against Mariano-Gonzalez.