PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died and 6 others were hurt, including 3 children, in a 2-car crash in North Portland Saturday afternoon.

The crash at North Columbia and Peninsular happened around 2:20 p.m., police said. One person was already dead when emergency responders arrived. Another person ran off, police said, but was found and taken to a hospital for treatment.

There were 5 people in the other car, including the 3 kids. All were taken to the hospital and their conditions have not been released.

Roads in the area are closed during the initial investigation.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.