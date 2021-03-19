Pedestrian seriously hurt in North Portland hit-run

Portland police at the scene of a crash near Cathedral Park in North Portland, March 19, 2021. (KOIN)

Crash happened on North Crawford Street under the St. Johns Bridge ramp viaduct

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit-and-run driver left a pedestrian was serious, life-threatening injuries Friday evening near Cathedral Park in North Portland, police said.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at North Crawford Street under the North Philadelphia Avenue bridge ramp viaduct. Officers arrived and found a person who had been hit, according to Portland police. The victim was rushed to a hospital.

Police said the driver left the scene. No information about the driver has been released.

Homicide detectives and the Major Crash Team are investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0781 or Detective Travis Law Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0395.

