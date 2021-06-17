NB I-5 lanes reopen following crash closure at Brooks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northbound lanes on Interstate 5 have reopened after being closed just south of Woodburn due to an early morning crash.

At 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced all lanes of northbound I-5 were closed at Brooks following a crash. The Marion County Sheriff’s office confirmed this was a deadly crash, but no other details are available at this time.

By 6:30 a.m., all lanes were reopened. Check TripCheck.com for real-time traffic updates.

This is a developing story.