ODOT: Crash closes US Hwy 101 near Rockaway Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Department of Transportation said Saturday a crash has closed U.S. 101 in both directions, two miles south of Rockaway Beach (milepost 53).
Officials said it would be a lengthy closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction.
Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.
This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.
