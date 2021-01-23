ODOT: Crash closes US Hwy 101 near Rockaway Beach

A crash near Rockaway Beach has closed U.S. Hwy 101 in both directions at the Oregon Coast (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Department of Transportation said Saturday a crash has closed U.S. 101 in both directions, two miles south of Rockaway Beach (milepost 53).

Officials said it would be a lengthy closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction.

Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

