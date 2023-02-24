PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon Department of Transportation employee assisting along I-205 was sent to urgent care after his vehicle was struck by another driver, officials said.

According to ODOT’s Don Hamilton, the employee was parked along 1-205 assisting a driver who was stuck due to the icy conditions just before noon on Friday when a driver struck the Incident Response Vehicle at full force.

The worker was injured and has been taken to urgent care, officials shared, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

