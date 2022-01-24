ODOT’s plans for Portland roads after deadly weekend crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a deadly weekend on Portland streets as police responded to multiple deadly crashes, including one at the intersection of SE McLoughlin and Holgate Boulevard.

2021 was the deadliest year on Portland roadways in decades, and the city already has more criminal traffic-related deaths in 2022 than this time last year.

As of Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau said the city had a total of seven traffic-related deaths, and five of those were criminal traffic deaths. This was a 500% increase in a year. By Saturday, police had eight total traffic-related deaths.

According to police, a driver fled after crashing into another car killing one person on Friday.

There was another deadly crash at the same intersection in September. Police arrested a man, who they say ran from the scene.

Residents living near the intersection told KOIN 6 they were upset that crashes keep happening there – saying the intersection needs safety improvements.

“This is an area of the city that has grown up so much in the past couple of years, and we’ve really got to do everything we can to make sure that the traffic and transportation improvements grow up with it,” said Don Hamilton, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation.

He said any time there are fatal crashes in a location that specific road is then on ODOT’s radar.

When asked if ODOT was planning to make changes to the intersection, Hamilton said “We have to look at the numbers and find out exactly what’s going on there. There are no safety improvements in the works right now there, but we want to hear about that.”

If there are specific concerns about an intersection the department said to reach out.

Another hit-and-run was reported in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood Monday morning, but police said no one was hurt.

ODOT did say it’s planning safety improvements for Southeast Powell Boulevard. This announcement comes after a driver reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian on the roadway near Southeast 160th Avenue Saturday. Police said that driver left the scene as well.