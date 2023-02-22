PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were rushed to a hospital after two of them were thrown from their vehicle during a crash in Northwest Portland Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

The crash happened on Northwest Yeon Avenue and Northwest 35th Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle with a glancing blow.

Before PF&R crews arrived at the scene, an off-duty Scappoose Fire Chief stopped and began treating the crash victims.

Fire officials said two occupants, who were not wearing seat belts, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital. An occupant in the other car was also brought to the hospital but only suffered minor injuries.

2-vehicle collision in Northwest Portland sends 3 to hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

2-vehicle collision in Northwest Portland sends 3 to hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

2-vehicle collision in Northwest Portland sends 3 to hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

2-vehicle collision in Northwest Portland sends 3 to hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

Photos of the scene show the front end of one of the cars crushed while the other vehicle’s rear end is smashed and pushed up against a nearby fence.