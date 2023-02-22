PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were rushed to a hospital after two of them were thrown from their vehicle during a crash in Northwest Portland Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.
The crash happened on Northwest Yeon Avenue and Northwest 35th Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle with a glancing blow.
Before PF&R crews arrived at the scene, an off-duty Scappoose Fire Chief stopped and began treating the crash victims.
Fire officials said two occupants, who were not wearing seat belts, suffered serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital. An occupant in the other car was also brought to the hospital but only suffered minor injuries.
Photos of the scene show the front end of one of the cars crushed while the other vehicle’s rear end is smashed and pushed up against a nearby fence.