PPB: 2 officers injured in separate incidents at same scene

Crashes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Late Sunday night on Northeast Sandy and Prescott two officers were injured in separate incidents involving impaired drivers, according to authorities.

An officer was driving down Sandy around 11:20 p.m. with their lights and sirens when they struck a car attempting to cross all lanes of traffic.

The police car then continued down the street knocking down a utility pole.

Both the officer and other driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

  • Crashed patrol car and downed utility pole (PPB)
  • The second crashed car in the incident (PPB)

The driver of the other vehicle, 51-year-old Bonnie Harvey was cited for DUII and Reckless Driving.

During the investigation of this crash, officers said they were talking with witnesses when a driver pulled up, told them to get off his property and then drove his car into the group of people hitting an officer

Officers said they tased 46-year-old Paul Dillon and took him into custody on charges for DUII, Reckless Driving, and Resisting Arrest

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories