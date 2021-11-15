PPB: 2 officers injured in separate incidents at same scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Late Sunday night on Northeast Sandy and Prescott two officers were injured in separate incidents involving impaired drivers, according to authorities.

An officer was driving down Sandy around 11:20 p.m. with their lights and sirens when they struck a car attempting to cross all lanes of traffic.

The police car then continued down the street knocking down a utility pole.

Both the officer and other driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crashed patrol car and downed utility pole (PPB)

The second crashed car in the incident (PPB)

The driver of the other vehicle, 51-year-old Bonnie Harvey was cited for DUII and Reckless Driving.

During the investigation of this crash, officers said they were talking with witnesses when a driver pulled up, told them to get off his property and then drove his car into the group of people hitting an officer

Officers said they tased 46-year-old Paul Dillon and took him into custody on charges for DUII, Reckless Driving, and Resisting Arrest

The investigation is ongoing.