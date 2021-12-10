Officials arrest DUII driver who struck ClackCo. patrol car

by: Hailey Dunn

A CCSO sergeant’s patrol car was struck on December 10, 2021 (Courtesy: CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected drunk driver rear-ended a Clackamas County Sheriff’s patrol car on Interstate 205 shortly after midnight on Friday, according to officials.

Jose Pahua Fernandez was speeding down I-205 heading south when he hit a CCSO sergeant, according to Oregon State Police.

Pahua Fernandez was taken into custody for DUII-Alcohol after refusing to take a sobriety test. Officials said Pahua Fernandez was cited after they prepared a search warrant for a blood sample while he was in the hospital.

CCSO said the sergeant was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

  • A CCSO sergeant’s patrol car was struck on December 10, 2021 (Courtesy: CCSO)
