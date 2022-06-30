“Whatever you do, do not get behind the wheel impaired.”

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after his car became stuck on two large decorative boulders in Clackamas County, authorities said.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Southeast Sunnyside Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29. They found a 2014 Toyota Corolla high-centered on the median.

CCSO said in a Facebook post the driver was still inside the car and uninjured but disoriented.

Deputies learned from witness and driver interviews, skid marks, fresh curb damage and other evidence at the scene that the vehicle was traveling on the I-205 southbound off-ramp when it hit a curb, noted the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle then traveled across both westbound lanes of Sunnyside Road, added authorities, hitting the center median and becoming stuck on two large decorative boulders.

The driver’s-side front tire and wheel were ripped off the vehicle during the crash.

According to CCSO, the driver had a blood alcohol concentration measured at .15% — nearly twice the state’s legal limit of .08%. Deputies said they arrested him on DUII charges and transported him to Clackamas County Jail.

The vehicle was towed.

“If your July 4 holiday weekend plans include alcoholic beverages and driving, please designate a sober driver, use a taxi or Uber/Lyft, or have a friend on standby,” CCSO said. “Whatever you do, do not get behind the wheel impaired.”

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the suspect.