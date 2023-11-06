PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens died Saturday night after being hit by a MAX train Saturday night, authorities said.

Portland police announced Monday that Kaleb Banzer, 19, and Brayden Fear, 19, were the victims of the crash.

According to the initial reports, police said the pair were speeding on Interstate 84 when they crashed and both hopped over a highway barrier to get a car part when they were hit by the train.

Portland police chief Bob Day is holding a press event Monday morning to talk about the crash.

Stay tuned for more updates.