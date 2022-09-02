A garbage truck was found down an embankment in North Portland on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver allegedly jumped out of a garbage truck as it headed down an embankment in North Portland Friday morning, fire officials said.

At around 7:15 a.m. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the crash in the area of N Willamette Boulevard and Ida Avenue.

When crews arrived, PF&R said the driver was conscious and told fire personnel he made it out of the truck just as it started going down the hillside. The driver was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center but is expected to be okay, according to fire officials.

Officials are reportedly awaiting tow vehicles to pull the truck from the hillside.