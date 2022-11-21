A Vancouver firefighter begins to extricate a woman from her vehicle after a crash. (Vancouver Fire)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — An elderly woman needed to be pulled from her car after crashing the vehicle into a building Monday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

The incident reportedly took place around 9:45 a.m.

A woman drove into a Vancouver building on Monday, Nov. 21. (Vancouver Fire)

Vancouver Fire said the woman was not hurt in the crash and refused treatment. However, she did need to be extracted from the car due to the position of the vehicle related to the building structure.

The structural integrity of the building was not impacted, but the building sustained moderate damage, Vancouver Fire said.