The man was reportedly wearing headphones and didn't hear the train coming.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was struck and killed Friday by a train while out for a run, according to the Lane County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling was running along railroad tracks near Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge when he was struck. They say he was wearing headphones and didn’t respond when train operators sounded the horn multiple times.

Operators attempted to conduct an emergency stop but were unable to stop prevent the train from colliding with Berling, LCSO said.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says Oregon State Troopers were first to respond and attempted life-saving measures on Berling, but he did not survive.