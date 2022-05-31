PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews responded to a deadly crash early Tuesday morning after a vehicle struck a power pole in Northeast Portland, authorities said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near NE Prescott Street and 102nd Avenue.

The vehicle reportedly left the roadway before crashing into a pole. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Portland police.

NE 102nd Avenue is closed south of NE Prescott during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-144599, or call 503.823.2103.