A person was critically injured after a car crash in Clark County on Aug. 22, 2022. (Courtesy: CCSO)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A person is in critical condition after they were ejected from their vehicle in a one-car crash Monday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say around 9:30 a.m., multiple agencies responded to the intersection of NE 259th Street and NE 72nd Avenue after a single-vehicle rollover was reported by multiple 911 callers.

Responding deputies were able to find a 2005 Ford Ranger that rolled on its side and had extensive damage. According to CCSO, the driver was northbound on NE 72nd Avenue and failed to negotiate the turn onto NE 259th Street.

The crash is still under investigation; however, CCSO says excessive speed appears to have played a factor in the crash.