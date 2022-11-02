PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the woman as 44-year-old Kelly Joseph Fields.

Officials say that just after 12:45 a.m., they received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle just east of Salem on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE.

First responders were reportedly at the scene within minutes, but the pedestrian, later identified as Fields, was pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old female driver of the involved vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Camry, remained at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe that Fields was traveling northbound on Cordon Road NE when she was struck and that there is no indication that speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.