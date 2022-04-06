PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was airlifted after a single-vehicle crash in Clackamas early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Around 3:42 a.m., multiple agencies responded to the scene at SE 130th Avenue.

Once there, officials reportedly found the person trapped inside the vehicle. After crews managed, they were flown to a nearby hospital, according to Clackamas Fire Department.

Fire officials shared photos of the crash on Twitter, which show the airbags deployed and the front end of the vehicle seriously smashed.