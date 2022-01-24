One arrested in NE Portland hit-run, stolen vehicle involved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was arrested following a hit-and-run in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood involving a stolen vehicle Monday morning, police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Portland police dispatched 12 units to the intersection of Northeast 108th Avenue and Halsey Street.

According to officials, the occupants of the stolen vehicle fled the scene and ran through neighboring yards. Police tracked the suspects and arrested one person.

An investigation is underway, and PPB reported there were no injuries.

This crash follows a deadly weekend on Portland roadways highlighting a disturbing trend. This year is already on track to challenge 2021 for the most traffic-related deaths reported in decades.