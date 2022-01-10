One dead, two injured in SE Portland crash early Monday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person has died after being pinned in during a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Southeast Portland, police said.

Around 2:52 a.m., Portland police arrived to the crash on Southeast 82nd Avenue near Foster Road. They found the vehicles at Southeast Ellis.

The person pinned in was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. Two others in the crash were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. None of the names of those injured have been released.