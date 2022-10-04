PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a fiery crash off Highway 22 in Marion County on Monday, according to Oregon State Police.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday, a driver was heading west near milepost 35 when police say the truck went off an embankment and quickly ignited. By the time officials arrived, OSP says the truck was fully engulfed.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said the driver’s name will be released once their family is alerted of their death.

The highway was closed for more than three hours while officials worked to clear the scene.