Motorcyclist dies in Hwy 47 crash near Yamhill

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash Tuesday afternoon north of Yamhill, firefighters said.

The person — a male — was killed in the crash on Hwy 47 near milepost 34, according to the Yamhill Fire Department and Oregon State Police. His identity has not been released.

Troopers said the Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Hwy 47 when it left the roadway for unknown reasons.

LifeFlight was activated but later called off, firefighters said.

Hwy 47 was closed for about 2 hours while an investigation was carried out.