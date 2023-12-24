PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person is dead following a crash involving a single vehicle in North Portland early Sunday morning, according to Portland police.

At around 1 a.m., officers responded to a crash near the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Oregonian Avenue. On arrival, they report finding one vehicle involved in the crash.

Despite intervention from paramedics, the vehicle’s passenger died at the scene, authorities say.

For the duration of the investigation by PPB’s Major Crash Team, North Columbia Boulevard is shut down between North Oregonian Avenue and North Macrum Avenue.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or the cause of the crash.

If anyone has information about this crash, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.