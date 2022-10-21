PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after officials said they crashed into an airfield at Portland International Airport Thursday night.

Port of Portland Police were called to the crash on Northeast Marine Drive at around 10 p.m. There, police determined the vehicle had rolled off the roadway, flipped over and crashed through an airfield fence.

Police said the driver was the only occupant.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, notify Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 22-282168.

The investigation closed Marine Drive from Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast 122nd Avenue.