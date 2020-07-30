One dies in chain-reaction crash on Hwy 224

Kurtiss Orcutt of Milwaukie arrested for DUII at the scene

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Kurtiss Orcutt of Milwaukie was arrested for DUII after a crash on Hwy 224 that left one person dead, July 28 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a Kia crossed the center line on Hwy 224 Tuesday morning, causing a chain reaction crash that involved 4 other vehicles and left one person dead.

The crash near SE 197th happened around 7:15 a.m on July 28, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday. Investigators said Kurtiss Orcutt slammed into a Ford F-550, which lost control and hit an Acura, a vehicle from PGE and an unmarked Oregon State Police vehicle.

There were 2 people in the Acura, 46-year-old Cynthia Martin and her 17-year-old daughter. Authorities said the driver was airlifted to OHSU but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Orcutt, a 51-year-old Milwaukie resident, was arrested at the scene for DUII.

Authorities said witnesses to the crash provided aid until emergency responders arrived.

No other information is available at this time.

