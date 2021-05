PORTLAND, Ore. (WOODBURN INDEPENDENT) — The Gervais community is rallying in support of a local family who lost a child following a violent crime that led to the arrest of a Woodburn man.

A GoFundMe page page set up by Darrell Geymann was established to help the Taylor family, whose child Molly/Ollie Taylor, 17, succumbed to injuries sustained in an alleged May 12 kidnapping and shooting.