PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The lone person inside a vehicle that went down a steep ravine and burst into flames died as a result of the early Sunday morning crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The car fire at SE 282nd south of Division was reported around 6:20 a.m. Deputies spotted the vehicle down the ravine and fire crews from Gresham doused the flames. The person, whose identity has not been released publicly, died at the scene, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. That area of road was closed for about 8 hours during the initial phase of the investigation by the East County Vehicular Crimes Team.

