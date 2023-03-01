Person pulled from truck that crashed down a 30-foot embankment in Beaverton on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 (Courtesy: TVF&R).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a truck that slid down a 30-foot embankment in Beaverton Wednesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Around 7:15 a.m., TVF&R tweeted that crews were at the crash near the corner of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Millikan Way. Using a rope system, crews were able to reach the occupant and pull them out.

The occupant was then taken to a hospital for further treatment. It’s unclear what condition they’re in.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash but warned drivers of icy conditions in the area.

The crash has closed Southwest Murray Boulevard.